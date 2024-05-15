Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Trims Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,476 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Skba Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 39,320 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,417,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,761 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 19,070 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total transaction of $1,769,882.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.33.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $260.23. 229,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,228. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $213.80 and a one year high of $291.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.7 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

