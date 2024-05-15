Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Trims Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $2,626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,802,423.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Stock Performance

NYSE USFD traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,098. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.66 and a 12 month high of $55.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.58.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USFD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on USFD

US Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.