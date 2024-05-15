iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,151,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $81.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,119,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,253. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $82.39.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2616 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.