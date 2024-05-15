iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 685.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000.

TLH traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $102.46. 112,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,700. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.05 and a 200-day moving average of $103.08. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $112.13.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

