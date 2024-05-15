iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2,329.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.11. 4,903,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,798,043. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.54.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Further Reading

