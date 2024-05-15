iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Sets New 1-Year High at $68.30

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.30 and last traded at $68.11, with a volume of 29386 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.93.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDEV. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2,953.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,142,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,846 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $69,401,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,713,000. Kickstand Ventures LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1,314.3% during the 4th quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 120,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 111,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 606,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,841,000 after purchasing an additional 35,543 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

