iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) Hits New 1-Year High at $141.13

iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $141.13 and last traded at $141.13, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.39.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.82. The company has a market cap of $586.44 million, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Get iShares Global Industrials ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,139,000 after buying an additional 266,076 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,292,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 276.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 53,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 39,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Global Industrials ETF

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.