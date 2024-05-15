iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,086 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $32,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 163.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.05. 1,805,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,967. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.56. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $94.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2823 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

