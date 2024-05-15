iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sets New 1-Year High at $72.75

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.75 and last traded at $72.66, with a volume of 3782 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.60 and its 200-day moving average is $67.30. The stock has a market cap of $624.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.3268 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,636,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 130,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 36,208 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 61,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,759.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

