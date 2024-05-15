iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sets New 1-Year High at $72.75

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.75 and last traded at $72.66, with a volume of 3782 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.08.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.60 and its 200-day moving average is $67.30. The stock has a market cap of $624.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.3268 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
