iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Sets New 1-Year High at $81.41

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $81.41 and last traded at $81.21, with a volume of 778612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,191,386,000 after buying an additional 4,116,234 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,376,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,724,000 after buying an additional 153,460 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,227,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,896,000 after acquiring an additional 110,166 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $330,123,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

