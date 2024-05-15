iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.61

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.61 and last traded at $36.51, with a volume of 109017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.42.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWU. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1,442.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

