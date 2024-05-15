iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $109.71

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $109.71 and last traded at $109.51, with a volume of 5506 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.87.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.72 and its 200 day moving average is $101.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

