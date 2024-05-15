iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Hits New 52-Week High at $159.85

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $159.85 and last traded at $158.68, with a volume of 40184 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $157.81.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.89.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

