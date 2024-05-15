iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Sets New 52-Week High at $301.50

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $301.50 and last traded at $300.54, with a volume of 12749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $299.39.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $293.82 and its 200 day moving average is $278.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 3000 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

