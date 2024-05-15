iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Hits New 1-Year High at $198.67

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $198.67 and last traded at $198.14, with a volume of 38130 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $197.27.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IWY. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 273.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,081,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,667,000 after purchasing an additional 54,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

