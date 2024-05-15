iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $125.98

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $125.98 and last traded at $125.64, with a volume of 26276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.90.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $679,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

