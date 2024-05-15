iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $125.98

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $125.98 and last traded at $125.64, with a volume of 26276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.90.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.33.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
