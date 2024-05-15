iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $562,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.01. 54,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,320. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.63 and a 52-week high of $91.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

