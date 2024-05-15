iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Hits New 12-Month High at $96.24

iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.24 and last traded at $96.05, with a volume of 5827 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.35.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.02 and its 200 day moving average is $87.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Financials ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 81.1% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

