iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.95

Shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.95 and last traded at $43.74, with a volume of 41968 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.29.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $624.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average is $40.09.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

