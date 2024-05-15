Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Posts Earnings Results

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Ispire Technology had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 32.56%. The company had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter.

Ispire Technology Price Performance

Ispire Technology stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.33. The stock had a trading volume of 104,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,440. The company has a market capitalization of $356.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00. Ispire Technology has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $19.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.33.

Get Ispire Technology alerts:

Ispire Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Ispire Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ispire Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.