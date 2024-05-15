Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR) Insider Topline Capital Management, Ll Buys 7,027 Shares

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 7,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $70,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 563,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,630,780. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 14,062 shares of Issuer Direct stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $138,229.46.

Issuer Direct stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $38.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.88. Issuer Direct Co. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Issuer Direct ( NYSE:ISDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.63 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, analysts expect that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Issuer Direct in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

