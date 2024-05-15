iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Trading 5.9% Higher

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.70 and last traded at $17.70. 52,079 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 339,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.97. The stock has a market cap of $648.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.27.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.18. As a group, analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,917,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 4,648.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

