Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Christopher E. Ware Sells 311 Shares

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $33,227.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,237.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Itron Stock Up 0.8 %

ITRI opened at $107.27 on Wednesday. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $109.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $603.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.49 million. Itron had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Itron’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,504,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Itron by 517.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 246,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,944,000 after purchasing an additional 206,729 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,654,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Itron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,668,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $343,372,000 after buying an additional 142,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in Itron by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 216,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after buying an additional 126,328 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Itron from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Itron from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.18.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Featured Stories

