Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Christopher E. Ware Sells 311 Shares

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $33,227.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,237.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Itron Stock Up 0.8 %
ITRI opened at $107.27 on Wednesday. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $109.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $603.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.49 million. Itron had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Itron’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Itron from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Itron from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.18.
Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.
