IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd Makes New Investment in ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE)

IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. ATRenew accounts for about 0.0% of IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Separately, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in ATRenew during the third quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RERE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.81. 2,958,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,023. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60. ATRenew Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.30.

ATRenew ( NYSE:RERE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. ATRenew had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $545.58 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that ATRenew Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

