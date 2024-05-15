IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd Takes Position in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)

IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. Tuya accounts for approximately 0.2% of IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tuya by 12.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 341,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 38,115 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tuya by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 459,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 43,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tuya during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 11.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuya Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TUYA stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.94. 108,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,952. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89. Tuya Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.50.

About Tuya

Tuya ( NYSE:TUYA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Tuya had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 26.23%. The firm had revenue of $64.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.94 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tuya Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

