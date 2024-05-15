Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $75.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JXN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.80.

Shares of JXN opened at $75.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.11. Jackson Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $81.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jackson Financial will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 7.40%.

In other Jackson Financial news, Director Derek G. Kirkland purchased 3,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.67 per share, for a total transaction of $194,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,206.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $983,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,956.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.67 per share, for a total transaction of $194,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,206.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,680,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth about $871,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Jackson Financial by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 521,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,689,000 after buying an additional 192,995 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,933,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,868,000 after buying an additional 1,518,547 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after buying an additional 58,350 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

