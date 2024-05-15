Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 507 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,052 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,125,790,000 after buying an additional 356,496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Boeing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,602,880,000 after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Boeing by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $949,042,000 after purchasing an additional 153,168 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $960,397,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Boeing by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $628,599,000 after purchasing an additional 759,267 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.41.

BA traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,624,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,320,651. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.13. The company has a market cap of $110.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.54. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

