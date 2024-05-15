J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lowered its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 522,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at J&J Snack Foods

In other J&J Snack Foods news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $92,331.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,261,178.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert Cranmer sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total transaction of $369,104.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,290.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $92,331.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,261,178.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:JJSF traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.41. The stock had a trading volume of 28,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,937. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1-year low of $133.23 and a 1-year high of $177.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.87. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.54.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $359.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. J&J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

