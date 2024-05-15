John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the April 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 10.5% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 125,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 11,950 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 274,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 24,559 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPI opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Cuts Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

