Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,743 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,103,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,179,000 after purchasing an additional 853,783 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1,575.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 184,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after acquiring an additional 12,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Argus cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.2 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $66.88 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,229. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

