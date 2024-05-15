Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,403,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Up 0.7 %

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $103.61 on Wednesday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.02 and a 12-month high of $127.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.77.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $271.88 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

