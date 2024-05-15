Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $305,000 Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQNR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 164,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after buying an additional 19,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQNR. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.40 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

