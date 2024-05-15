Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,259 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PWR. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $263.36 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.74 and a fifty-two week high of $273.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,494,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,125 shares of company stock worth $11,270,215. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

