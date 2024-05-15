Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $428,000 Investment in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TNA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $5,918,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1,780.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 37,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 21,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,708,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.36. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.74. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $43.84.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

