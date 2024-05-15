Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 547.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 82,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 69,605 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 663,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,355,000 after buying an additional 58,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,867,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,219,000 after buying an additional 1,003,927 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 142,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 155,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 9,473 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.86. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $34.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 241.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

