Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,834,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on FUN. Mizuho began coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Cedar Fair Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FUN opened at $44.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.90. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $45.76.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.07). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $101.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. On average, analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

