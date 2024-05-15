Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 803,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,843 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $151,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JLL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

NYSE:JLL traded up $5.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.86. 38,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.37. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $201.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.43.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.93. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.