Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY) Director Reginald Stevenson Smith Acquires 30,000 Shares

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) Director Reginald Stevenson Smith bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.38 per share, with a total value of C$101,400.00.

Journey Energy Stock Performance

Shares of JOY opened at C$3.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.76. The company has a market cap of C$207.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.71, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.44. Journey Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$3.02 and a 1 year high of C$6.22.

Get Journey Energy alerts:

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). Journey Energy had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of C$55.91 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Journey Energy Inc. will post 0.3599202 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Journey Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Journey Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JOY

Journey Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.