JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Tesco (LON:TSCO) Price Target to GBX 240

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 220 ($2.76) to GBX 240 ($3.01) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 22.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TSCO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.40) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.40) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Tesco stock traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 310.70 ($3.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,204,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,991,234. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 291.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 287.53. Tesco has a 1-year low of GBX 244.20 ($3.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 314.90 ($3.96). The stock has a market capitalization of £21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,242.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

