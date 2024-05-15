JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) is Schiavi & Co LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Schiavi & Co LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 403.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,120 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Schiavi & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Schiavi & Co LLC owned approximately 0.76% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPEM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPEM traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.57. 9,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,625. The firm has a market cap of $316.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.57. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $56.61.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.