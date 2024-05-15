Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 351,075 United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 351,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 285,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 70,300 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

Shares of UNG stock opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $32.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.20. The company has a market capitalization of $989.85 million, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.