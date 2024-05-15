Jump Financial LLC Grows Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 169.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in RH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth $9,297,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 87,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 57,362 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $616,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,086.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $616,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,086.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,897,430. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price target on RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $285.00) on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on RH from $201.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on RH from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.15.

NYSE RH opened at $290.52 on Wednesday. RH has a 1 year low of $207.26 and a 1 year high of $406.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.14 and a 200 day moving average of $269.96.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.99). RH had a negative return on equity of 777.61% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $738.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RH will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

