Jump Financial LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 108.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 56.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $870.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Lam Research from $935.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lam Research from $880.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $957.95.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $912.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $937.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $833.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $529.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 29.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,246,168.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,246,168.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.54, for a total value of $55,292.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,539.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $6,978,065. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

