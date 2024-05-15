Jump Financial LLC Increases Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,504 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 14.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,753 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,046 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AtriCure by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,118 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 96,954 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on AtriCure from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.46. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $59.61.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $108.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.86 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $307,510.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,065.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $307,510.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,065.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $55,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,708.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,616 shares of company stock valued at $504,932 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

