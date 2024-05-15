Jump Financial LLC Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 3.0 %

BIO stock opened at $294.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.59 and a 1 year high of $431.79.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 12.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $610.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on BIO

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.