Jump Financial LLC Purchases 3,337 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Post in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Post during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Post by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Post in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Post by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Stock Down 0.6 %

POST opened at $106.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.55. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.85 and a twelve month high of $108.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POST. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

Insider Transactions at Post

In related news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $158,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,762,225.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

