Jump Financial LLC Purchases 39,446 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 292.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,446 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Caleres were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Caleres by 8.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Caleres by 2.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 92,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caleres alerts:

Insider Transactions at Caleres

In related news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Caleres news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $555,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 12,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $436,414.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,967.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,019 shares of company stock worth $3,933,025 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CAL opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average is $33.44. Caleres, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $41.94.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.32 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 6.10%. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caleres currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAL

Caleres Profile

(Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.