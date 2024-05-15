Jump Financial LLC Sells 89,155 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 77.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 89,155 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 18.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in FMC by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the third quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of FMC by 41.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Price Performance

FMC opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $111.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. FMC had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Insider Activity at FMC

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

