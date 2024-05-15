Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd Has $35.79 Million Stock Holdings in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,781,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500,460 shares during the quarter. Dada Nexus accounts for about 54.5% of Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd owned about 4.11% of Dada Nexus worth $35,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 2.3% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 139,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 7.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 430,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 30,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 32.3% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 305,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 74,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DADA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.01. 1,085,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.46. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $381.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.80 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 22.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.10 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Dada Nexus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners.

