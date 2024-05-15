Kava (KAVA) Price Reaches $0.65

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Kava has a market cap of $706.86 million and approximately $13.34 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kava Token Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,253 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

